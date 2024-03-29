20% of Americans Will Go Into Debt for Their 2024 Travel Plans
Plus, 91% of American travelers are trying to save money on their trips this year.
While the ultra wealthy continue to stuff their pockets and portfolios, the average working American is balancing their checkbooks rather precariously. Yet even as financial pressures weigh down, travel is still a priority. NerdWallet's annual summer travel survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, reported that 45% of Americans plan to take a trip that requires a hotel or flight this summer.
That roughly translates to 118 million Americans planning to take vacations that require hotel or airfare bookings—or both. That will result in roughly $424 billion spent this summer, according to NerdWallet.
The Harris Poll surveyed 2,000 Americans over the age of 18, between January 30 and February 1. The results also found that 20% of Americans plan on putting at least some of their planned travel on a credit card without paying it off in the first billing cycle. Overall, 83% plan to put some of their planned travel on a credit card.
But, with the prices of daily life rising so much, 91% of respondents say that they are making changes to their plans to save money on their trips. One of the top ways Americans are choosing to save money is by driving instead of flying, with 43% of respondents choosing the road over the air to pocket some savings.
Other top ways travelers are planning to save? Respondents shared that choosing accommodations based on price, not amenities, flights based on price, not convenience, and using credit card points or miles to cover expenses were the other top ways they were cutting back on costs.
"Millions of Americans are hitting the road this summer, with many opting to drive to their summer destinations, which may be a more affordable option than flying," said Sally French, a NerdWallet travel expert. "But the high cost of travel due to inflation is still holding some back."
And even with so many Americans planning to travel in 2024, there are still plenty of people who don't plan on taking any big trips. For 22% of the people staying home, they say it is due to the lingering effects of inflation. While inflation peaked in 2022 and has since become relatively more stable, the spike in cost of living is still limiting the spending power of many would-be travelers.
If you find yourself hesitant to join the travelers who are putting their vacations on plastic, but also still want to venture out somewhere new this summer, don't fret. There are still plenty of ways to explore. Thrillist has the tips and tricks you need to travel more this year, no matter what your budget is.
