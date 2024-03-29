20% of Americans Will Go Into Debt for Their 2024 Travel Plans

While the ultra wealthy continue to stuff their pockets and portfolios, the average working American is balancing their checkbooks rather precariously. Yet even as financial pressures weigh down, travel is still a priority. NerdWallet's annual summer travel survey, conducted by The Harris Poll, reported that 45% of Americans plan to take a trip that requires a hotel or flight this summer.

That roughly translates to 118 million Americans planning to take vacations that require hotel or airfare bookings—or both. That will result in roughly $424 billion spent this summer, according to NerdWallet.

The Harris Poll surveyed 2,000 Americans over the age of 18, between January 30 and February 1. The results also found that 20% of Americans plan on putting at least some of their planned travel on a credit card without paying it off in the first billing cycle. Overall, 83% plan to put some of their planned travel on a credit card.

But, with the prices of daily life rising so much, 91% of respondents say that they are making changes to their plans to save money on their trips. One of the top ways Americans are choosing to save money is by driving instead of flying, with 43% of respondents choosing the road over the air to pocket some savings.

Other top ways travelers are planning to save? Respondents shared that choosing accommodations based on price, not amenities, flights based on price, not convenience, and using credit card points or miles to cover expenses were the other top ways they were cutting back on costs.