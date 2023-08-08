The One Thing Americans Can Agree on Is the Need for Better Train Service

The people have spoken (again), and there is an overwhelming demand for expanded and improved rail service in the US. A new survey commissioned by Amtrak has revealed that an overwhelming majority of Americans want more train service connecting cities and states. This holds true for people across geographic location, age, race, and gender.

"Americans are rooting for passenger rail to further enhance mobility, invest in communities and strengthen connections across the United States," said Nicole Bucich, Amtrak's vice president of network development, in a shared statement. "With strong support from every region in the country, Amtrak is working closely with our various state and host railroad partners to meet the many demands for train travel."

Here are just a few of the findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Mellman Group. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered US voters.

92% say it's important for the United States to invest in passenger rail safety and service improvements

86% believe in the importance of a strong American passenger rail system

81% want their state to invest in bringing more passenger rail service to their local area



The survey revealed that voters believe that the country needs to invest in passenger rail, with 86% saying it is important to have a strong passenger rail system, and 31% extremely important. Notably, almost all voters (92%) feel it is important to invest in safety and service—41% of respondents say it is extremely important. You can check out the complete results from the survey here.

"These survey results confirm Amtrak is on the right path with our commitment to deliver a new era of rail for America," said Amtrak President Roger Harris in the statement. "The country has spoken – strengthening our nation's intercity passenger rail network is an important priority."

With the recent release of a map from the Federal Railroad Administration that gives a preview of what expanded rail service in the US could look like—this overwhelming support and recent infrastructure legislation suggests that American rail travel could finally be entering the 21st century in the coming decade.