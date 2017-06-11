America's Favorite Airline Is...

Sure, flying will forever be a headache, but some airlines go out of their way to give customers the best experience possible, while others (cough, Spirit, cough) make the whole ordeal worse. To separate the winners form the headache-inducers, a customer satisfaction report crunched the numbers to find America's favorite airlines.
The American Customer Satisfaction Index just released its 2016 report on airline customer satisfaction, and while overall customer satisfaction was up for most everyone this year, JetBlue and Southwest went all out, both showing an 80% customer satisfaction rate to own the top of the podium. Next in line was Alaska, which came in a third, with a 77% customer satisfaction rate.
The worst airlines are unsurprisingly also the cheapest, with Spirit scoring only 62% to come in dead last, followed by Allegiant (65%), and Frontier (66%).
It's important to note that even though JetBlue came in first, its score is actually down 1% compared to last year. Similarly, although Spirit still sits in last, its score is actually up by 15% compared to last year. So that's something? The report also found that in general, "Passengers are perceiving a better value for their money. On-time arrivals also have increased and cancellations have decreased." However, the airline industry still falls under the hotel industry and the Internet travel services industry as far as general customer satisfaction goes, meaning these airlines still have a lot of room to improve.
Check out the complete list below, and remember, Spirit's apparently on the up and up!
10. Spirit - 62%
9. Allegiant - 65%
8. Frontier - 66%
7. United - 68%
6. Delta - 71%
5. American - 72%
4. All other airlines - 74%
3. Alaska - 77%
1. JetBlue and Southwest - 80%
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist.