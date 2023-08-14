America's Tallest Water Slide Is Coming to the Midwest in 2024

Clearly, someone over at Mt. Olympus Water Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is quite taken with Greek mythology. If the name of the park wasn't enough of a giveaway, the park's most recently announced waterslide is a dead giveaway. The slide, which is billed to be America's tallest waterslide, will be 145 feet tall and named The Rise of Icarus. It will open at Mt. Olympus in summer 2024.

Yes, that Icarus. In the announcement of the new attraction, Mt. Olympus even recalled a bit of the lore on Facebook.

"As the Greek myth goes, Icarus soared too close to the sun on wings fastened to his body with wax, with the heat of the sun melting the wax and Icarus falling to the sea," the post states. "Here at Mt. Olympus you'll experience a much happier ending at the bottom of the slides!"

At least they are promising a happier ending than melting under the sweltering heat of the sun. Though, with the heat waves we've been experiencing, sometimes melting doesn't seem totally out of the realm of possibility.