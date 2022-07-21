This Hotel Chain Will Pay You $15k to Eat Your Way Through the Best State Fairs

If your hobbies include eating deep-fried, sugar-coated funnel cakes and documenting it on social media, we've got good news. The AmericInn by Wyndham will pay you to travel the country and eat your way through the best state fairs, Food & Wine reports.

The family-friendly hotel brand wants one family to explore at least three iconic state fairs across the midwest and report their thoughts via social media. The winners will also contribute to AmericInn's "Best of the Midwest Fair Guide."

"Just like state fairs, AmericInn hotels are a staple of the Midwest, connecting guests to incredible experiences throughout the heartland of America," Vice President and Brand Leader Clem Bence told the outlet. "Our first-ever State Fair Family will create memories of a lifetime as they discover the best that summer fairs have to offer while relishing in the comforts of home at AmericInn."

The family tasked with the role will score $15,000 in compensation from the hotel, as well as AmericInn merch to rep on their trip and a Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership.

So what exactly are the qualifications? The team is searching for a "social-media savvy family with active social media accounts," including TikTok and Instagram. Parents and guardians must be at least 21 years old with a federal or state-issued ID and driver's license. The business trip in question (I wish my business trips included corn dogs) will be between late August and mid-September.

You can apply online with a written 300-word essay or one to three-minute video. You can also send your submission via email to fairfamily@americinn.com. The application closes on August 3, 2022.