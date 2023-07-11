This Company Wants to Pay You $15,000 to Visit State Fairs This Summer

Calling to all families who happen to be state fair lovers across the country. AmericInn by Wyndham wants to give you $15,000 to literally have the best time.

For the second year in a row, AmericInn by Wyndham, the family-friendly hotel brand, is looking for a family to embark on a trip and attend three state fairs across the Midwest this August. If you could already see yourself doing this for free, wait until you learn it's a paid gig! The chosen family will receive $15,000, $10,000 of which will be in form of travel stipend and the remaining $5,000 in cash, and they'll also be treated to seven paid nights at AmericInn hotels.

The job is pretty simple. The family's only worry is to attend the state fairs, sample their foods and rides, and report back with the main highlights. If you're not convinced yet, it's probably because you haven't heard about the additional perks. On top of stipend, cash, and accommodations, the family will also be treated to a suitcase full of AmericInn merch, and it will receive a Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership and all the benefits it entails.

Now that you're (probably) convinced, here's what you have to do to apply. Now through July 25, families can submit a 300-word-minimum entry essay and a family photo or a 60-second video showcasing why they should be chosen as the AmericInn's State Fair Family to fairfamily@americinn.com. And don’t be shy—be sure to show off your personal flair and passion for state fairs!

For more information, you can visit this website.