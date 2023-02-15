Take a Look Inside Amex's Massive New Lounge at the Seattle Airport

Centurion Lounge guests at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will now have plenty of space to relax while traveling.

Today, American Express is unveiling its newly relocated and expanded Centurion Lounge at the Seattle airport, and it is ready to pamper its guests from beginning to end. Sprawling across nearly 14,000 square feet, the new lounge revolves around delicious fine dining, coffee culture, and relaxation.

The new space flaunts a rich menu of "Seattle Soul" cuisine curated by Kristi Brown, the executive chef of acclaimed Seattle-based Communion Restaurant and Bar. There, guests will be able to try delicious dishes including Trinidadian Spiced Pork Belly and "Peach Cobbla" French Toast for a comforting, enriching meal before their flight.

A full service coffee bar will ensure coffee lovers can taste a wide variety of coffee beverages, including seasonal drinks. Baristas will be ready to serve travelers at the counter, and an exclusive coffee roast, dubbed "Blue Roast by American Express," will be available as well. Those looking for something other than coffee can rest assured—the bar will also be providing fresh smoothies, kombucha on tap, and healthy bites.

Once you've filled up your belly with delicious food and drinks, you can head over to one of the many seating options that the Centurion Lounge offers. With newly added seating areas, more restrooms, and even private phone rooms and noise-buffering workspaces, the lounge is aiming to cater to every traveler's need, and it is also equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi to make both the work and leisure time more seamless.

The lounge can be found at the mezzanine level of the airport's Central Terminal post-security.Check out some photos of the new lounge below: