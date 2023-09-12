Amex Is Opening a New Centurion Lounge in Newark Airport

American Express is opening a new Centurion Lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport. The new lounge will be 17,000 square feet, and will have a 1,400-square-foot indoor terrace overlooking the airfield and the Manhattan skyline. That's not all though—a jazz bar and piano lounge will also occupy the space, inspired by New Jersey's history with jazz music in the 20th century. You can expect to find live music in the lounge.

In addition to the jazz bar, there will also be the sort of lounge features people are more likely to expect at a Centurion Lounge. The lounge will offer a menu inspired by local food, seating areas, dedicated workstations, and free high speed Wi-Fi. The lounge will be located in Terminal A, and is scheduled to open in 2026.

"The new Terminal A is the first step in a renaissance for Newark Liberty International Airport," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole, in a statement. "The addition of the Centurion Lounge, with its stunning architecture, incredible amenities and a celebration of New Jersey's rich history throughout will be a fitting capstone to an already world-class facility."

To get access to Centurion Lounges, you'll need to be an American Express Platinum Card holder or a Business Platinum Card holder. Both cards actually come with access to more than 1,400 lounges around the world—including the more than 40 in the Centurion Network.