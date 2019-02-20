Innovative Amish Man Spotted Skiing Behind Horse-Drawn Buggy

In this life, it's important to chill a little bit. There's plenty of time to be stressed and serious, but, from time to time, you take a moment to ski behind a horse-drawn buggy. We don't mean that literally, just find your personal equivalent.
Actually, we mean that completely literally, because look at this video.
Villa Capri
This beyond-charming video was shot by Jennifer Staggemeyer in Harmony, Minnesota. According to KWWL, she was driving past in the passenger side of a car when she filmed it on her phone.
“We were on our way home from the cities, around the Harmony, Minnesota, area,"Staggemeyer explained. "I first thought when I saw them up ahead that they were stuck in the ditch.”
“We were hoping he had a spotter because what if he wiped out? No one would know!” she added. She also wondered how he was able to keep his hat on.
So, we're not saying you have to go ski behind a horse and buggy this weekend. But we're also not not saying that. (Alternatively, you could go skijoring with your dog.)
h/t KWWL
