A Misshapen BTS McDonald's Chicken McNugget is Selling on eBay for $99k

Having money can be a dangerous thing, especially in excess. You start spending it on frivolous things like yachts, mansions, or an old Chicken McNugget from McDonald's. The piece of fried poultry in question, created in conjunction with K-Pop sensations BTS, is currently listed on eBay for over $99,000 at the time of writing. All because it sort of resembles a character from the video game Among Us. The video game even tweeted about the nugget on its official account.

Anyone who is even slightly pop culture savvy could have predicted that the demand for BTS' McDonald's meal, which features 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke, as well as your choice of Sweet Chili or Cajun sauce, would be through the roof. That's no surprise. What is surprising, is that this single nugget is skyrocketing in popularity for reasons unrelated to the band.

McNuggets typically come in four famous shapes that few can really decipher: A bone, a bell, a ball, and a boot. Although they're not perfect, they're pretty uniform, which explains why the recipient of the suspiciously shaped BTS nugget was alarmed.

The nugget was listed on eBay on May 28 and instantly garnered global attention. While it was listed for a mere $0.99, eager bidders wasted no time raising that price to over $99,000 at the time of writing, and the auction is still going. Whoever wins will have the nugget "Frozen and then air sealed to ensure freshness with secure shipping method," according to eBay seller polizna. We don't recommend eating it.

Currently, there are 183 bids with less than 24 hours left. Who will be the lucky winner? You'll just have to wait and see.