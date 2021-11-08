Ample Hills Based Its New Ice Cream Flavor on 'Succession'

To celebrate season three of HBO's comedy-drama series Succession, Ample Hills dropped a new flavor that only fans of the show will really understand.

S'more on the Floor has milk chocolate marshmallow ice cream with marshmallow scotch swirls, chocolate-dipped graham cracker cookies, and chocolate Greg sprinkles.

If the name of the new ice cream flavor sounds so familiar, it's because it's from the equal parts hilarious and cringe game played in the show called "Boar on the Floor." The ingredients and name for the new flavor were crowd-sourced by Ample Hills fans via an Instagram contest. So fans literally hand-selected the iconic season two episode to name the new flavor after.

S'more on the Floor is available at the creamery's scoop locations in New York, New Jersey, and California. Fans can use the brand's store locator to find a shop near them. It's also available for purchase online. Fans can purchase The Roys Collection, which features four pints of the new ice cream flavor for $44, or purchase a single pint for $8.50. Hopefully, the new flavor won't make as much of a little piggy out of you as Boar on the Floor did to Carl, Tom, and Greg.