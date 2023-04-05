Amsterdam Schiphol Is Taking a Drastic Step to Cut Its CO2 Emissions

One of Europe's biggest hubs is about to turn off the lights and get quiet—at least at nighttime.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has just announced that, in an effort to slash both its CO2 emissions and contribution to noise pollution, it is cutting all night flights by the end of 2025. Once the new rules are implemented, planes won't be able to take off between midnight and 6 am from the Netherlands hub, and no plane will be allowed to land there between midnight and 5 am either.

Rudd Song, CEO of Royal Schiphol Group, pointed out that this initiative will positively contribute to both the airport's efforts towards sustainable development and the Paris climate agreement. All together, this should result in 10,000 fewer flights annually, according to officials.

"Schiphol connects the Netherlands with the rest of the world." Song said in a statement. "We want to keep doing that, but we must do it better."

Regular and commercial flights, though, aren't the only ones affected by the new measures. As per the airport's statement, "private jets and the noisiest aircraft will no longer be welcome" on Schiphol's grounds. There is a reason for this. According to airport officials, small business aviation and private jets are top contributors of both noise pollution and CO2 emissions per passenger (roughly 20 times more emissions than a commercial flight).

The airport estimates that when the new measures are applied, a huge number of people will benefit from the changes. According to the official models and statistics, the number of people around Schiphol experiencing severe nuisance will decrease by 16% (17,500 people), while the number of local residents experiencing severe sleep disturbance will be more than halved, dropping by 54% (13,000 people).