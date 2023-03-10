Amtrak Is Having a Flash Sale Offering $29 Auto Train Tickets

If you are planning your next roadtrip to the south, an option to avoid a great deal of traffic-related stress just got quite a bit cheaper.

Amtrak is having a flash sale on Auto Train tickets, which allow you to bring your car, van, motorcycle, SUV, small boats, and jet-skis along with you. Discounted south-bound tickets start as low as $29 for coach, while "roomettes" start at only $229 thanks to the deal. Bedrooms start at $429. The cost of the vehicle is additional.

You'd better hurry. You have until March 17 to snag the deal, which is valid for travel from March 10 through June 8. Some blackout dates do, however, apply, including from March 30 to April 2, and from April 6 to April 8. One other important thing to note is that, in order to score the promotion, you must purchase your tickets at least three dates in advance.

The full train route takes 17 hours and 29 minutes to complete, and it involves travel from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida. All coach passengers will receive free continental breakfast before arrival at their destination.

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can visit Amtrak's website.