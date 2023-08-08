Amtrak's Auto Train Flash Sale Is Happening Right Now

If you've been planning on taking a trip this fall, you can skip the hassle of driving and take advantage of Amtrak's Auto Train. The company is offering a fare sale between now and August 18, 2023. The Auto Train sale will have one-way fares starting as low as $39, plus the cost of bringing your vehicle along for the ride.

For anyone wanting to arrive at their destination in their car, but without the hassle of spending hours driving on I-95 or one of this country's many other congested highways, the Auto Train is an excellent option. The Auto Train fare sale will account for travel all the way from Florida to the northeast.

Amtrak also recently refreshed all of the Coach interiors on the Auto Train, so you'll benefit from new upholstery, carpeting, and window curtains. Check out the sale prices below.

Coach, for one traveler $39, for two travelers $78

Roomette, for one traveler $239, for two travelers $339

Bedroom, for one traveler $439, for two travelers $539



Some important caveats to keep in mind for this sale: the sale is only valid for northbound Auto trains, for nonstop service between Sanford, Florida, and Lorton, Virginia. Travel dates for sale fares are between August 21 and December 20, 2023. There are blackout dates for the sale, between November 10 through 11, November 17 and 19, and November 24 and 25.

You can book tickets, explore fares, and look at travel dates at Amtrak.com/AutoTrainSale.