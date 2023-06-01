Amtrak's Auto Train Flash Sale Has Fares Starting at $19

I am not legally allowed to operate a vehicle unless it is before dark and there is an adult in the passenger seat, so I'm presenting you with this information as a mere passenger princess: but Amtrak is having an Auto Train flash sale right now, meaning you can escape the hellscape that is I-95 for your next vacation, but you can still bring your car to your destination. A win for drivers and their passenger princesses all over.

Between May 31 and June 8, 2023, Amtrak Auto Train tickets for adults will be just $19 each, when you are transporting a vehicle as well. For people traveling with kids, children aged 2-12 can ride for fares starting at just $9.50.

Travel dates for the discounted fares are for days between June 1 and September 4, 2023, and there are no blackout dates. That means you could take the whole family on a big Fourth of July holiday without spending hours and hours in a traffic jam snaking up I-95 while your car burns pricey gas that's emitting toxic chemicals into the environment.

The Auto Train runs between Lorton, Virginia and Sanford, Florida, and you can book cars, vans, SUVs, and motorcycles to join you on the ride. You can book online at Amtrak.com.