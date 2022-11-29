Amtrak Is Offering Auto Train Tickets Starting at $29 Today Only

This year, avoid the leg cramps that come with constantly breaking and pressing the gas and the bleary eyes as you try to scan when the traffic jam is going to ease up. Instead, take advantage of Amtrak's Auto Train Sale, which will get you Coach seats starting at just $29. That way, you and your car can make your holiday travel without as much hassle and strain.

When you board your car on the train, you'll be able to get these prices until 11:59 pm on November 29. The deal also includes travel in First Class Private Rooms starting at $229.

Travel dates for this sale for Northbound travel are between November 30, 2022 and March 23, 2023. For Southbound travel, travel dates for this deal are through June 30, 2023. There will be blackout dates and discounted fares. For Northbound travel those dates are between December 19, 2022 and January 2, 2023, and February 24, 2023 and March 1, 2023. Southbound blackout dates are between January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023, February 16, 2023 and February 18, 2023, February 28, 2023, March 31, 2023, and April 2, 2023 - April 8, 2023.

To explore fares, check availability, and book travel, head to Amtrak's website.