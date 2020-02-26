Amtrak Is Offering Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Off Train Tickets All Spring

New, non-refundable "Saver" fares may be coming soon to Amtrak, but those aren't the only way you can save when swapping a plane for a train.
Amtrak is offering a deal throughout the spring for bookings aboard the Pacific Surfliner. The Southern California rail is offering buy-one-get-one-half-off tickets through May 31, 2020. The deal requires that you purchase a full-price adult ticket, and the second ticket on the same reservation will be 50% off when you drop in the code "V327."
"We are excited to offer this promotion as part of our Hug the Coast campaign, which celebrates everything that makes Southern California great," Al Murray, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, said in the announcement. "We hope this encourages scenic rail getaways and trips along the coast to our region’s beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns."
Because the deal goes on for so long, you can get you to hockey games during the playoff push, baseball's opening day, or take a little discount where you can get it on your way to Disneyland, which just raised its prices, again.
Please Don't Hang Up: The Best Things to See, Eat, and Do in Milwaukee
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.