Amtrak Is Offering Buy-One-Get-One-Free Train Tickets

Some people need to plan out their summer vacation a year in advance and print itineraries for every day of the trip. Others are up for just tossing on a backpack and leaving tomorrow if you've got an idea where they should go. This offer might appeal a little more to the latter crowd, who are willing to throw together something potentially last-minute when they spot a deal.
Amtrak is offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) tickets for Saturday trips on the Acela and Northeast Regional trains. The sale starts June 24 and runs through August 30 with tickets available for travel starting June 29. Unlike Amtrak's last BOGO sale, this one is limited to trips around the northeast, but that includes stops in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, among others.
To get the deal on treks between Roanoke or Norfolk, Virginia and Boston, Massachusetts use the code "C222." There is a bit of fine print, however. You have to book at least three days in advance, use the code for coach seats only, and purchase the tickets and travel together. It's also not available on the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg and Thruway Service.
It's a somewhat limited offer, but if it applies to a trip you're able to take, it's a hell of a good deal that can take you on an unexpected weekend getaway.
