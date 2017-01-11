News

Woman Gets Stuck in Elevator, Amtrak Checks on Her... Seven Months Later

By Published On 09/08/2016 By Published On 09/08/2016
amtrak elevator
Richard Thornton / Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Everyone is very excited about the impending arrival of Amtrak's new high-speed trains. However, sometime before the launch of those trains, Amtrak is going to need to speed up their customer service. A woman tweeted out that she was stuck in an Amtrak elevator on Feb. 14 and Amtrak responded on Twitter to see if they could help, only it took them seven months to respond. 

The imperiled elevator rider wound up being CNN contributor and former Senate staffer Amanda Carpenter, who has been tweeting regularly since February, which indicates she found her way out of the elevator.

It's pretty hilarious, but Amtrak actually handled the situation ok. She hadn't tagged them and, according to Amtrak, the tweet was retweeted into their timeline Wednesday and a customer service representative responded without checking the dateline. To boot, Amtrak did see the original tweet in February just 16 minutes after she tweeted (again, without tagging them). That's not bad.

It's basically the opposite of the wonderful social media customer service from Skyscanner last week when a customer reported that he'd been set up for a 47-year layover in Bangkok. But Amtrak tried to make things right nonetheless by offering Carpenter a free ride for her troubles.

The lesson to be learned here? If you're stuck in an elevator, be sure to use your phone for a phone call and not just a tweet. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watch the Moment Steve Jobs Introduced the Original iPhone 10 Years Ago Today

related

READ MORE
Here's How to Save Instagram Photos Without Taking a Screenshot

related

READ MORE
Carving Pumpkins with a Pressurized Water Gun Takes No Time and Will Mesmerize You

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like