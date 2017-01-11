Woman Gets Stuck in Elevator, Amtrak Checks on Her... Seven Months Later

The imperiled elevator rider wound up being CNN contributor and former Senate staffer Amanda Carpenter, who has been tweeting regularly since February, which indicates she found her way out of the elevator.

It's pretty hilarious, but Amtrak actually handled the situation ok. She hadn't tagged them and, according to Amtrak, the tweet was retweeted into their timeline Wednesday and a customer service representative responded without checking the dateline. To boot, Amtrak did see the original tweet in February just 16 minutes after she tweeted (again, without tagging them). That's not bad.

It's basically the opposite of the wonderful social media customer service from Skyscanner last week when a customer reported that he'd been set up for a 47-year layover in Bangkok. But Amtrak tried to make things right nonetheless by offering Carpenter a free ride for her troubles.