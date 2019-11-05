Thrillist
Amtrak Is Offering More Than Half Off Long-Distance Tickets & Some Are Just $29

By Published On 11/05/2019 By Published On 11/05/2019
It's a crappy time of year to travel. Sure, there are plenty of great winter trips to take, but most people are spending vacation days on seeing family instead of a European vacation. If you're not doing that, travel is more expensive because everyone else is traveling to see family. Best case scenario, you're taking a trip you want to take but are surrounded by kids and stressed-out parents.

But no one says you have to spend your full vacation with your family. You could take your time getting there. Take a train, enjoy the scenery, have a couple of drinks, maybe. Amtrak is running a flash sale for just that type of traveler. For the next three days, you can get 60% off coach fares on 15 different with one-way fares as low as $29

You'll have to buy tickets between November 5-7 for travel that takes place November 11-24 to get in on the sale. The tail end of the sale could even be used for early Thanksgiving travel. 

Here are a few sample treks you could take during the sale. Though, this certainly isn't everything available.

  • Atlanta to New York City: $59
  • Chicago to New Orleans: $49
  • Dallas to St. Louis: $39
  • Los Angeles to Albuquerque: $29
  • New York City to Miami: $59
  • Seattle to Sacramento: $39
  • Washington, DC to Cleveland: $29

The fine print on this sale isn't as bad as you might see with a budget airline. You can't get a refund on these tickets, and your fare isn't eligible for an upgrade. Otherwise, normal coach rules apply.

Train travel certainly isn't for everyone, but if you like a little legroom, aren't in a hurry, and enjoy having a cup of coffee while looking out the window instead of getting a pat-down at the airport, this is worth a quick look.

