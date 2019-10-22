Amtrak Is Offering Half-Price Tickets Across the Country

Some people will always deride traveling by train, but for those concerned about their carbon footprint during travel or who just enjoy the landscape, it's wonderful. For those in the latter camps, assume Dr. Farnsworth just walked in the room because there's good news, everyone.
Amtrak is running a two-day sale offering 50% off train tickets for travel from November 11 to November 29, with blackout days November 26 and 27. A boatload of routes are included in the sale, but you'll need to move quickly. The Fall Getaway Flash Sale only runs for two days starting October 22.
The deal is available on all routes with the exception of these services noted by Amtrak: "Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner, and 7000-8999 Thruways."
Here are a few of the half-price one-way fares you'll find in the sale.
- Boston to Philadelphia: $39
- Chicago to New York: $55
- Chicago to San Francisco: $87
- Los Angeles to Seattle: $62
- Los Angeles to Chicago: $42
- New York to Chicago: $55
- New York to Washington, DC: $39
- Portland to Eugene: $14
- Portland to Los Angeles: $61
- San Francisco to Denver: $74
- Washington, DC to Boston: $96
- Washington, DC to Chicago: $58
It's a nice alternative if your city doesn't appear in that ridiculous Southwest sale with $39 flights. Plus, if it's your first long train ride, you can pretend you're in a '40s detective film. No one will hold it against you ... unless they're the culprit!
