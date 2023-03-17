Amtrak Just Launched Super Cheap 'Night Owl' Fares Starting at $5

The next time you're commuting back from a concert, forget about wildly expensive ride-share experiences.

Amtrak just introduced new special "Night Owl Fares," which offer tickets between $5–20 per ride on Northeast Corridor trains between Washington, DC and New York. As the name suggests, the offer involves off-peak-hour trains departing between 7 pm and 5 am.

Whether you're a night owl or an early bird, this is the deal for you. The promotion applies to Amtrak's Coach tickets on Northeast Regional and a few other select routes, and it includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.

Night owls commuting between New York and Washington will only have to pay $20 for their ticket. Traveling between New York and Philadelphia, instead, will be even cheaper, with tickets priced at $10. For $15, passengers will be able to travel between New York and Baltimore, or between Washington, D.C. and Newark, while $5 train rides will be available between Washington, DC and Baltimore, or for travel connecting New York and Newark.

For a complete list of available "Night Owl Fares" routes and prices, you can visit the Amtrak website, where you can also purchase your tickets.