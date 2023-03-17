Amtrak Just Launched Super Cheap 'Night Owl' Fares Starting at $5
The discount fares are valid for select late-night and early-morning Northeast Corridor train rides.
The next time you're commuting back from a concert, forget about wildly expensive ride-share experiences.
Amtrak just introduced new special "Night Owl Fares," which offer tickets between $5–20 per ride on Northeast Corridor trains between Washington, DC and New York. As the name suggests, the offer involves off-peak-hour trains departing between 7 pm and 5 am.
Whether you're a night owl or an early bird, this is the deal for you. The promotion applies to Amtrak's Coach tickets on Northeast Regional and a few other select routes, and it includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, DC.
Night owls commuting between New York and Washington will only have to pay $20 for their ticket. Traveling between New York and Philadelphia, instead, will be even cheaper, with tickets priced at $10. For $15, passengers will be able to travel between New York and Baltimore, or between Washington, D.C. and Newark, while $5 train rides will be available between Washington, DC and Baltimore, or for travel connecting New York and Newark.
For a complete list of available "Night Owl Fares" routes and prices, you can visit the Amtrak website, where you can also purchase your tickets.
Looking for more travel deals?
Here's our running list of all the cheap travel deals you can book right now, and you can head here for all the latest flight deals plus cheap things to do and savings on hotels, cruises, trains, and more to help you plan for your next trip.