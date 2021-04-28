Amtrak Is Offering 50% Off Tickets for Its 50th Anniversary Right Now

Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

So you've got your second dose and are finally ready to get back out in the world. Travel's coming back (with limitations and precautionary steps) and folks are booking summer trips. Just in time, Amtrak is offering 50% off fares to celebrate 50 years in business. See you in the lounge car?

From now through May 5, you can book a trip to major cities like Chicago, DC, New York, Atlanta, and more. Available in both Coach class and Acela business class, fares are open for travel between June 2 and November 13, 2021. Of course, it's important to remember that like any form of travel, there are still risks amidst the pandemic. You'll want to read up on the CDC's latest guidelines and advisories as well as Amtrak's safety measures before your trip.

One-way Acela fares to/from:

Philadelphia to New York for $41

Washington, DC to Philadelphia for $46

New York to Providence for $47

New York to Boston for $49

New York to Washington, DC for $50

Boston to Portland, ME for $15

Portland, OR to Seattle for $18

Washington, DC to Philadelphia for $19

New York to Providence for $25

Chicago to Minneapolis for $36

Atlanta to New Orleans for $41

New York to Miami for $50

Washington, DC to Chicago for $50

Lorton, VA to Sanford, FL for $50

Chicago to Los Angeles for $50