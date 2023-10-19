Amtrak's New Fare Structure Could Affect Your Next Train Ride

It's official. When buying Amtrak train tickets, you won't have to lose your mind trying to make sense of what ticket means what anymore.

The railroad company just announced that some much-welcomed changes are coming, and they'll simplify the fare structure. Starting later this fall, customers will find it easier to navigate the booking platform, as they will only be presented with two fare types instead of three.

In the new Amtrak ticketing era, you'll only have to choose between Flex tickets and Value tickets. The first ones are tailored to travelers needing more flexibility. While positioned at a higher price point than their counterpart, they come with a few perks. Flex tickets are fully refundable if canceled, and they can also be changed for no fee before departure.

Value tickets, instead, are geared toward travelers who are prioritizing affordability over flexibility. These tickets are non-changeable, but they cost less than Flex tickets. In terms of refunds, while they aren't fully refundable, customers still get a sizable 75% back if canceled.

Simplified fares also come with a few other important improvements. For one, Flex fares will often start off cheaper than they are currently, and there will be even bigger discounts offered during occasional sale fares. Additionally, you can expect your refunds to get right back onto your credit card (if you used that method of payment) instead of getting your money back as an eVoucher.

For more information and to purchase tickets for your next train ride, you can visit Amtrak's website.