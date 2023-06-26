Amtrak Flash Sale Is Offering Business Class Tickets Starting at $29

Your summer travel has just gotten much fancier, courtesy of Amtrak.

For a very limited time, the company is having a flash sale on business and first class tickets for travel on its high-speed Acela trains. This summer, you can choose to travel down the Northeast Corridor in an authentic luxurious fashion for as low as $29 one-way if you choose business class and starting at $124 one-way for first class tickets.

As is often the case, though, you have to make up your mind pretty quickly, and reserve those tickets ASAP. To snag the deal you must book by June 28, and the promo is available for travel from June 30 through September 4. And as an extra treat, there's no hidden restrictions—no blackout dates are applied during the promo period.

Your travel options are pretty wide, too. Acela trains connect Boston to Washington, DC, and make several stops in important cities between the two, including NYC, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and more. The train ride from start to end is not too long either, clocking in at about seven hours long, thanks to the line's elevated speed of up to 150 miles per hour.

Promotional fares change depending on the route of your choosing, but regardless of that, they're always pretty huge deals. The one connecting Philadelphia and Baltimore, for example, starts at $29 for business class and $124 for first class (both one-way), while going from NYC to Philadelphia will cost you slightly more, with one-way business class tickets starting at $34 and first-class tickets starting at $134. Boston to NYC and vice versa, instead, is priced at $49 one-way in business class and at $174 one-way in first class. You can check out the complete fare breakdown right here.

For more information and to book your train tickets, you can visit Amtrak's website.