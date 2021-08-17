Amtrak’s Flash Sale Has Tickets for as Little as $29

A new flash sale from Amtrak could have you traveling along the east coast for less than the trip would cost you in gas. (Plus, you can bring your car along for when you reach your destination.)

The train service launched a sale from August 17 to August 24 on the Auto Train, which runs along the east coast from Florida to Virginia. One-way coach tickets cost just $29, and private rooms are $129 each way, plus the cost of your vehicle during the sale.

One-way tickets on coach will cost $29 for one person or $58 for two. Roomettes cost $129 for a single rider or $189 for two. Alternatively, you can get a bedroom for $329 if you're going solo or $389 for a pair of travelers.

The sale prices are valid for Northbound travel from Sanford, Florida (near Orlando) through Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, DC) on trips taken from September 7 through December 15. Southbound travel must be booked for November 5 through December 15. Additionally, Amtrak has blackout dates from November 25 through December 2. So, the dates are specific, particularly on southbound routes, but if it coincides with your plans, it's a solid discount.

If you're traveling with Amtrak, it's the same as traveling on a plane right now as far as mask requirements are concerned. You're going to have to wear one. If you're unsure about traveling because of the pandemic, Amtrak is waiving all change fees for any reservation made by September 6 of this year. Additionally, you can see the number of seats sold as a percentage of capacity when booking, so you know just how crowded the train is going to be. If it looks a little too full for you, you can change your tickets without a fee. That's not a refund, but there is some leeway with your tickets if they're booked during this sale.