Amtrak's Flash Sale Lets You Take Your Car on the Auto Train for as Little as $29

Want to travel with your car but avoid traffic? Amtrak has you covered. The rail company's latest flash sale, which started on December 7 and goes until December 17, allows travelers to hop aboard the Auto Train for as little as $29, plus the cost of their vehicle.

The deal is valid for trips up and down the East Coast—from Sanford, Florida, to Lorton, Virginia, to be precise. Travel north on any day between December 17, 2021, and March 22, 2022, and back any day until June 30, 2022. Blackout dates, however, apply, so check the fine print.

"Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles, and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the US and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and Florida," a press release states.

The journey isn't short, so while you definitely can choose to save a buck (several bucks, actually) and book a seat in coach for $29, you may want to consider upgrading to a Roomette ($129) or a full bedroom ($329).

"A private room offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience that's uniquely offered on Amtrak," Kimberly Woods, a spokesperson for Amtrak, told Travel + Leisure. "Taking the Auto Train removes vehicles from the busy I-95 corridor between Virginia and Florida. Fewer vehicles on the road means less traffic congestion and lower air emissions for all."

Even better, no matter what class you end up booking, a complimentary continental breakfast awaits ahead of your destination.