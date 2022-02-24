This Amtrak Sale Has Fares for $29 and You Can Bring Your Car Along

Driving can be an absolute hassle, especially for longer trips. But Amtrak wants to do all the navigating and let travelers kick up their feet with its latest deal.

The transportation service has tickets on sale with Auto Train Fares as low as $29 for travelers making their way down the East Coast with a vehicle. You can book a discounted ticket until March 4, and to fully take advantage of the sale, customers must travel southbound from Lorton, Virginia, near Washington D.C., to Sanford, Florida.

Travel dates are valid from March 7 to June 30, 2022, and as a bonus, there are no blackout dates within those three months. Truly, the only downside to this deal is that the cost of shipping your car isn't included as a part of the ticket sale. Meaning travelers would take the Auto Train Coach for as low as $29 plus the cost of the vehicle.

If you want to unwind a little more on your long journey, book a roomette with sale fares starting at $129. According to Amtrak, a roomette gives passengers privacy as they travel with newly upgraded bedding, pillows, towels, and linens, as well as a dedicated attendant.

Although this isn't the very first flash sale like this Amtrak has had before, we don't know when the next one will be, so if you've been plotting how to ship your car and yourself to another destination this summer, it's officially time to make your move. And if you aren't traveling with a vehicle, check out more travel deals on the Amtrak website.