This Amtrak Flash Sale for Mother's Day Is Better Than Flowers

This Mother's Day (coming up soon on May 14), give your mom—or anyone, really—the gift of getting away. Amtrak's latest flash sale is running right now through May 17, and the deal will be available on most routes across the country.

The sale will apply for travel booked between June 1, 2023 and August 30, 2023, with no blackout dates during that time period. The sale will be applicable when tickets are purchased for two travelers. The deal is basically buy one ticket and get the other 50% off, saving you a total of 25% on your whole booking. Examples of discounted fares can be found below.