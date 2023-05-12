This Amtrak Flash Sale for Mother's Day Is Better Than Flowers
The sale will run until May 17 and it's applicable to summer travel.
This Mother's Day (coming up soon on May 14), give your mom—or anyone, really—the gift of getting away. Amtrak's latest flash sale is running right now through May 17, and the deal will be available on most routes across the country.
The sale will apply for travel booked between June 1, 2023 and August 30, 2023, with no blackout dates during that time period. The sale will be applicable when tickets are purchased for two travelers. The deal is basically buy one ticket and get the other 50% off, saving you a total of 25% on your whole booking. Examples of discounted fares can be found below.
The deal is good for most Amtrak offerings, including recently relaunched popular routes like the Amtrak’s Adirondack service from New York to Montreal, and the seasonal Berkshires Flyer. The only lines not included in this sale are the Pacific Surfliner trains, Pacific Surfliner temporary chartered vehicles, and 7000-8999 thruway buses. You can book your train tickets at Amtrak.com/MothersDay or by using the discount code C514 when you are checking out on the Amtrak app.
And if you are looking for a few tips and sources of inspiration on where to take your mom for a great American train adventure, Thrillist has you covered. Check out our guide to planning a trip with your mom, and read more of our (rather extensive) train coverage.
