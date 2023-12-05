Amtrak Is Offering a Major Deal on Select Bookings This Week
The deal is good for travel in 2024.
Right now, you can book some very cool rail travel for you and a friend, and save a pretty significant chunk of money while doing so. We already know that train travel is chic, good for the environment, and a way to bring your slow travel aspirations to life. But Amtrak is making train travel even more enticing with a big flash sale on its Roomette tickets this week.
The Amtrak Roomettes offer two seats that transform into bunk beds at night and include big picture windows, bedding, pillows, towels, and linens. The Roomettes booking also includes complimentary lounge access at major stations, priority boarding, and complimentary meals on board. Now through December 8, you can book a Roomette and bring a friend for free. It is basically a buy-one, get-one-free ticket sale.
The sale will apply for travel between January 3 and March 27, 2024, without any blackout dates. You can find the deal by entering the code C103 on the Amtrak app, or by using the Fare Finder on the Amtrak website. The deal is valid on all Long Distance Service Line routes, except Auto Train.
The free companion must share the Roomette and be booked for the same reservation. Here are just a few of the sample fares you can get for two people traveling in a Roomette. Prices shown are only for each way:
- New Orleans to Memphis $215
- Chicago to Minneapolis $278
- Orlando to Miami $306
- Atlanta to New Orleans $361
- Salt Lake City to Emeryville, California $401
Learn more about the deal and explore fares on Amtrak's website.
