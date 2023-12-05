Amtrak Is Offering a Major Deal on Select Bookings This Week

Right now, you can book some very cool rail travel for you and a friend, and save a pretty significant chunk of money while doing so. We already know that train travel is chic, good for the environment, and a way to bring your slow travel aspirations to life. But Amtrak is making train travel even more enticing with a big flash sale on its Roomette tickets this week.

The Amtrak Roomettes offer two seats that transform into bunk beds at night and include big picture windows, bedding, pillows, towels, and linens. The Roomettes booking also includes complimentary lounge access at major stations, priority boarding, and complimentary meals on board. Now through December 8, you can book a Roomette and bring a friend for free. It is basically a buy-one, get-one-free ticket sale.