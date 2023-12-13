This Amtrak Flash Sale Has Tickets as Low as $4 Right Now

There's billions in funding heading towards Amtrak, specifically the Northeast Regional Corridor. But while we won't be seeing the fruits of that money for some time, you can start saving on your next trip. Right now, you can save up to 20% on Amtrak's Northeast Regional fares, during its winter flash sale. Between now and December 19, you can book Northeast Regional Coach and Acela Business Class at a discounted price. The sale will apply to trips between January 2 and February 29, 2024.

Here's what you need to know: The winter sale will apply to any trains in Virginia and the Northeast Corridor. It is only valid for Coach for the corridor and Business for Acela. There aren't any blackout dates for this sale, but there are a few limitations. You can't upgrade or make changes to your ticket, and a 50% cancellation fee will apply.

Here are just a few of the Northeast Regional one-way fares you can find during the sale:

Philadelphia to New York, $15

Boston to Providence, $4

New York to Boston, $24

Richmond to Washington DC, $32



And a few of the Acela Business fares that you can find:

Boston to Providence, $14

Baltimore to New York, $52

New Haven to Washington DC, $56



You can book trains and explore more fare options at Amtrak.com.