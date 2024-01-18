You Can Get 10-Ride Amtrak Passes at a Steep Discount Right Now

To travelers, flight deals are always the heat of the moment, but if you've been around quite a bit, you also know a good train deal when you see one.

This is the case for Amtrak's latest flash sale, which is offering its popular USA Rail Pass valid for 10 rides at a discounted price. Now until Thursday, January 25, you can purchase the pass for $449, which means that every ride will cost you a little short of $45—and there are no blackout dates!

And with the pass, you can pretty much go anywhere, since more than 500 destinations are included. You must, however, use your pass within 120 days of purchase, and within 30 days after travel of the first ride.

Make sure you purchase Amtrak's USA Rail Pass in the time window selected and visit Amtrak's website for more information.