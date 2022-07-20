Save Up to $500 on Your Next Vacation with This Amtrak Flash Sale

Hurry! The sale ends on July 22.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 7/20/2022 at 12:40 PM

Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock
Amtrak is having a flash sale with its partner Railbookers on vacation packages. According to The Points Guy, you can now save up to $500 on vacation packages that will take you on tours around the country. The packages will include your rail travel as well as accommodations and tours.

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to book by July 22 on the Railbookers website. You’ll be able to save $300 on trips between three and six days long, $400 on trips between seven to nine days long, and $500 on any trips that are 10 days or longer.

You can explore routes on the Railbookers site, and the current deal applies to any route listed on the website. There are options that will take you through national parks, Alaska, and coast to coast routes.

Amtrak also posts deals directly to its website, with offers for specific routes and other seasonal promotions.

