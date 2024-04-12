Amtrak Passengers Filed Thousands of Food Service Complaints Last Year

Taking the train is, without a doubt, the morally superior way to travel. Planes, cruises, and cars are significantly worse for the environment, and let’s be honest, buses just aren't that.. exciting. Plus with the return of whimsical and luxury train service, taking the train doesn't even need to be a purely economical decision. The most popular train in the US, by far, is Amtrak. In 2023, Amtrak had 28.6 million passengers, an increase of 24% in ridership compared to 2022.

But even if trains are the cooler way to travel, not everything is hunky dory, 100% of the time. This can be evidenced by the nearly 10,000 customer complaints that Amtrak received in 2023. One of the biggest gripes for customers? The food on Amtrak trains. Amtrak's records show that last year, 2,933 dining service complaints were filed.

The most common Amtrak food complaints

The majority of Amtrak dining service complaints were under the pretty general "Food Service Unsatisfactory" category.

These included issues with taste ("The pancakes (microwaved) were very tough and tasted terrible," one complaint detailed), or the fanciness of the meal service ("We were VERY disappointed to find that there was only a cafe car. I paid for first class and expected to have a dining car," another complaint said).

Another significant portion of dining service complaints (245 complaints) fell under the umbrella of "Food Selection." These complaints typically included details pertaining to cafe cars that were either totally sold out or unexpectedly closed. "Third trip. Maybe it will be my last," one complaint read. "No food or drinks; cafe car closed through most of the trip. Quality and availability of food is marginal. Not what I experienced in previous trips. Bragged about Amtrak. Will not so much anymore. Disappointing trip. Cannot even get water."

But 54 of the dining service complaints were a bit more serious—these complaints detailed potential cases of listeria and E. coli contamination. Several of these complaints were related to a documented FDA recall of sandwiches and fruit cups that were sold on Amtrak in January 2023. Here's one such complaint from January 26, 2023: "I recently booked a trip from Sanford, Florida to Virginia on Amtrak," the complaint said. "I have never been so sick in my entire life from eating the food provided on your train. I just received an email from [an] Amtrak representative explaining that the food had listeria in it."

But not all of the food poisoning complaints were linked to a documented outbreak; for example, the one below was sent in regard to a trip taken in February 2023: "I ate your signature steak dinner at 6:15 pm yesterday evening. No appetizers, no dessert. I want to inform you that I got food poisoning and was up most of the night with vomiting and diarrhea. The texture of the steak was different from before, like it had been over tenderized."