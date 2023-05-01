Amtrak Just Announced a Major New 'Harry Potter' Partnership

Among the many magical and iconic takeaways from the Harry Potter series, there is definitely a much more low-key yet common one that still manages to stand out to this day. Is it just me, or does anybody else think of Hollywood's favorite wizard when you see an old-fashioned vapor train?

It should come to no surprise, then, that Amtrak just revealed a major partnership with the much-acclaimed Broadway show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—and yes, it definitely involves trains. The company is the official rail transportation partner for the show, and as part of the collaboration with both the Broadway show and Broadway's official rewards program (Audience Rewards), it is making it easier for Amtrak Guest Rewards members to snag tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre.

It's a win-win situation. Both fans of the magical series and Broadway aficionados will be able to use their Amtrak Guest Rewards points to snag tickets to the show, and they'll also be earning Amtrak points when they attend the show. If you are not an Audience Rewards member yet, don't stress—it is free for Amtrak Guest Rewards members to register.

You'll get treated to a "magical" vision, too. Through June 25, you can try and catch a glimpse of four special locomotives, which will serve the Northeast Regional service between Washington, DC and Boston. During this time, the trains will be embellished with iconic wraps inspired by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and they will feature main characters including Harry, Hermione, and Ron and the next generation favorites, such as Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy, and Rose Granger-Weasley.

For more information on Amtrak Guest Rewards and to sign up for the program, you can visit Amtrak's website.