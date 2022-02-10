Snag 2 Tickets for as Little as $18 With Amtrak's Valentine's Day BOGO Sale
Book by February 16 to get your super discounted tickets.
Barry Winiker/The Image Bank/Getty Images
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
The pressure to drop some serious coin on Valentine's Day is a real thing. This year, Amtrak wants to relieve some of that pressure with its BOGO sale, which is happening right now.
The passenger railroad service is promoting its Amtrak Loves You Sale in which travelers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $18, and get another one for free. Book by February 16 for travel between March 31 and August 31, 2022—there are no blackout dates
Here are some of the spots you and your Valentine could visit:
- New York to Philadelphia for $18
- Philadelphia to Washington DC for $18
- Chicago to Milwaukee for $25
- Washington DC to New York for $29
- Oklahoma City to Fort Worth for $31
The sale runs through February 16, 2022. If you are using the Amtrak app, be sure to use the discount code V214 when checking out.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.