Snag 2 Tickets for as Little as $18 With Amtrak's Valentine's Day BOGO Sale

The pressure to drop some serious coin on Valentine's Day is a real thing. This year, Amtrak wants to relieve some of that pressure with its BOGO sale, which is happening right now.

The passenger railroad service is promoting its Amtrak Loves You Sale in which travelers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $18, and get another one for free. Book by February 16 for travel between March 31 and August 31, 2022—there are no blackout dates

Here are some of the spots you and your Valentine could visit:

New York to Philadelphia for $18

Philadelphia to Washington DC for $18

Chicago to Milwaukee for $25

Washington DC to New York for $29

Oklahoma City to Fort Worth for $31

The sale runs through February 16, 2022. If you are using the Amtrak app, be sure to use the discount code V214 when checking out.