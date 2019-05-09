Get 2-for-1 Amtrak Tickets Right Now With Its Big Mother's Day Sale

Trains may not always be the most efficient way to get where you're going, but compared to schlepping through crowded airports and sardining yourself in a plane for hours, they're downright luxurious. Riding the rails is also a whole lot cheaper than it usually is, thanks to Amtrak's big new Mother's Day Sale, which has 2-for-1 tickets on routes all around the country this summer.
To celebrate Mother's Day this year, Amtrak is running an "Unconditional Love" sale that hooks you up with two tickets for the price of one on dozens of routes across the country. The rail service is encouraging folks to book trips with their mom, or to bring someone home to your mom for a visit, but there's no stopping you from just grabbing a group of friends and booking a weekend away (not to your mom's) for cheap. But also, call your mother! And visit her when you can!
Here's the deal: from now through May 13, you can get two tickets for the price of one on a number of routes between June 1 and September 30, when you use promo code C250. There are a bunch of solid bargains up for grabs when you do a bit of browsing on the flash sale page, but here are a few of the best deals we've found so far.
8 Standout 2-for-1 Amtrak Ticket Deals
- Two tickets from NYC to Boston for $83
- Two tickets from NYC to Washington, DC for $96
- Two tickets from Portland, Maine to Boston for $29
- Two tickets from Portland, Oregon to Seattle for $35
- Two tickets from San Francisco to Portland for $92
- Two tickets from Los Angeles to Portland for $121
- Two tickets from Atlanta to Washington, DC for $129
- Two tickets from Washington, DC to Charlotte for $90
As an added bonus, there are no blackout dates to worry about. However, there is some fine print to keep in mind. You'll need to travel between June 1 and September 30, and the deal applies only to reserved coach seats (no upgrades are permitted). Also, the sale does not include service on a number of lines with unreserved service (e.g., routes on the Capitol Corridor, Pacific Surfliner, Hiawatha, and unreserved sections of the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service).
All things considered, though, there are some serious round-trip bargains to be had, and frankly, it may be the most budget-friendly way to scope out a fun new city for a long weekend.
