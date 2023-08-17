Amtrak Just Launched Its First-Ever Electric Bus

In collaboration with the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Amtrak is officially getting closer to its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse emissions by 2045.

The railway company just launched the country's first-ever electric bus service on an intercity route, namely that of the Amtrak Cascades. The new sustainable bus will be available daily, and it will provide additional connection during the mid-day period on top of the already-existing morning and evening train service between Seattle and Bellingham.

On the route from one city to the other, the bus will also make additional stops. Passengers will be able to get off at Everett and Mount Vernon, making it possible for them to connect with trains departing from those stations.