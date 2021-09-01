Amtrak Is Offering 50% Off Fall Train Tickets Right Now

Editor’s Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Amtrak is kicking off September with a surprise for travelers: a National Fall Flash Sale. The railroad service is now offering 50% off tickets for trips across the country, but you'll want to act fast.

Currently, Amtrak is offering cheap fares on Coach and Acela Business Class Tickets. The only catch is that travel must be booked between September 1 and September 8 and scheduled to take place between September 8 and November 18. There are over 500 destinations to choose from, whether you're looking for a quiet getaway or want to stop by a big city.

Here's a look at some of the routes and fares Amtrak's currently offering:

New York to Washington: $60 Acela Business, $28 Coach

$60 Acela Business, $28 Coach Washington, DC to Philadelphia: $43 Acela Business, $17 Coach

$43 Acela Business, $17 Coach New York to Philadelphia: $38 Acela Business, $17 Coach

$38 Acela Business, $17 Coach New York to Boston: $49 Acela Business, $28 Coach

$49 Acela Business, $28 Coach Chicago to Washington, DC: $53 Coach

$53 Coach Chicago to Denver: $63 Coach

$63 Coach Los Angeles to Seattle: $63 Coach

$63 Coach Portland, Oregon to Seattle: $18 Coach

$18 Coach New York to Miami: $81 Coach

All tickets must be purchased at least three days before planned travel, according to the company. Amtrak is not currently charging change fees, so you can move things around with no worries if something comes up.

Book your trip here. Be aware that masks must be worn while on board Amtrak trains and in train stations, regardless of vaccination status. You can find out more about the COVID-19 guidelines on the Amtrak website.