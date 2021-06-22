Amtrak Is Selling Tickets for as Little as $23 Right Now

Traveling is great, but it's not cheap. Luckily, Amtrak is offering up to 35% off trips on most of its trains as part of its "Sizzling Summer Sale." Depending on where you are and where you want to go, that means you could get out and about for as little as $23. That's way less than plane tickets and you'll get to see much more.

Amtrak's summer sale takes place from June 22 to June 24. It's only valid for travel between July 6 and September 30, so plan accordingly. Trips include Washington, D.C. to New York City; Boston to New York City; Portland to Seattle; Washington to Chicago; Los Angeles to Seattle; New York City to Miami, among other routes. Customers can book tickets on most of Amtrak's trains for coach and Acela Business Class seats, and all tickets are one-way.

"The Sizzling Summer Sale allows our customers to travel across the country and experience the summer in a variety of ways, all while spending less on train tickets," Roger Harris, executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer at Amtrak, said in a statement. "Whether it's to see friends and family, experience a summer musical festival or baseball game, explore a new city or old favorite, have an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or relax at a beach, Amtrak can help our customers with a safe and relaxing way to travel."

Here's the full list of trips included in the sale:

Washington, D.C. to New York City: $45 Northeast Regional Train, $90 Acela

Philadelphia to New York City: $24 Northeast Regional Train, $57 Acela

Portland to Seattle: $23

Lorton to Sanford: $75

Los Angeles to Seattle: $82

Boston to New York City: $45 Northeast Regional Train, $72 Acela

Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia: $24 Northeast Regional Train, $64 Acela

Washington to Chicago: $68

Chicago to Denver: $81

New York City to Miami: $105

Before you buy your ticket and board your train, there are a few things you should know. Face coverings are required for all passengers while on trains and in stations whether they're vaccinated or not. Amtrak is also no longer limiting seat capacity, so trains may be full. However, the company is showing the percentage of seats sold, so if you're uncomfortable with the number of seats filled you can book a different trip: Amtrak is waiving change fees for all reservations made between now and September 6.

Tickets are available here.