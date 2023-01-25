Amtrak Is Upgrading Its Overnight Train Fleet for the First Time in 40 Years

Amtrak is about to undergo a major revamp to some of its overnight trains.

After four decades without any changes, the company has officially decided to replace railcars on 14 world-famous overnight routes, including the Auto Train, California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, and Southwest Chief. More than 10 manufacturers have been called to attention, and proposals for the new railcars have already started flowing in.

The current fleet of overnight railcars—which totals more than 800—is starting to age, and most of the equipment will be retired in the next decade. The first cars of the fleet entered service in 1979, and the rest of them followed over the next 40 years.

"Purchasing new long distance train cars will allow Amtrak to upgrade and modernize the iconic and vital overnight services that link our nation's major regions," Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia said in a statement. "We are looking for new trains that improve safety, reliability, accessibility, and efficiency while offering the features our customers believe are most important to modernizing overnight train travel for the 21st century."

In addition to structural changes and improvements, Amtrak is also looking to upgrade the cars' design and customer amenities to make overnight and cross-country trips more enjoyable for guests as part of a larger push to enhance its riders' experience. According to Amtrak, work should begin later this year, when the company will formally issue a procurement request.