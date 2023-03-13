Amtrak Is Having a Huge Sale on Pacific Surfliner Weekend Trips Right Now

Weekend getaways between Los Angeles and San Diego are about to become easier once again.

After closing in late September 2022 for construction work aimed at stabilizing the tracks, Pacific Surfliner trains are officially back for weekend service. To celebrate the important milestone, Amtrak is having a huge sale on weekend trips aboard the Pacific Surfliner trains, and it is currently offering 25% off for a little while.

The offer is valid only on Saturday and Sunday travel. On weekdays, the trains won't be running due to ongoing construction. According to Amtrak, construction has successfully stabilized the area, and thanks to a positive safety assessment, rail service was able to resume.

Snagging the deal is simple. Just head over to the Amtrak website and explore options and prices, and don't forget to make sure "Adult" is selected as the passenger type. You can also choose to book your tickets by phone or at the station. In that case, to use the promotion you can refer to the promo code V328. More details on the promotion can be found here.