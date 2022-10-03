Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Closes Sections of Rail for Emergency Repairs

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner announced unexpected rail closure due to emergency track work happening in San Clemente, California. According to the Amtrak website, Pacific Surfliner trains will not operate between Irvine and San Diego until further notice.

"We are working with our partners to set up train service between Oceanside and San Diego, as well as bus connections to/from Irvine and Oceanside. We will share updates as soon as details are available," the site states.

Safety concerns about the right of way in San Clemente caused this stoppage of service. The following lines will be affected as stated from October 3 until further notice. An end date for the suspension has not yet been declared.

Southbound trains affected, according to the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner site, are: