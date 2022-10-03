Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Closes Sections of Rail for Emergency Repairs
Service between Irvine and San Diego is shut down until further notice.
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner announced unexpected rail closure due to emergency track work happening in San Clemente, California. According to the Amtrak website, Pacific Surfliner trains will not operate between Irvine and San Diego until further notice.
"We are working with our partners to set up train service between Oceanside and San Diego, as well as bus connections to/from Irvine and Oceanside. We will share updates as soon as details are available," the site states.
Safety concerns about the right of way in San Clemente caused this stoppage of service. The following lines will be affected as stated from October 3 until further notice. An end date for the suspension has not yet been declared.
Southbound trains affected, according to the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner site, are:
- Trains 562, 564, and 580: No service between Irvine and San Diego
- Trains 770, 774, 784, and 588: Bus bridge from Irvine to Oceanside, no service at San Clemente Pier or San Juan Capistrano. Please note that train numbers will be slightly different for the portion of the trip between Oceanside and San Diego (1770, 1774, 1784, and 1590, respectively)
- Train 594: No train service south of Los Angeles – southern stops will be served by Thruway Bus 3594
- Trains 572 and 586: Temporarily suspended
Northbound trains affected, according to the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner site:
- Train 761: Train originates in Los Angeles, with no service between San Diego and Los Angeles
- Trains 765, 777, 785 and 591: Bus bridge from Oceanside to Irvine, no service to San Clemente Pier or San Juan Capistrano. Please note that train numbers will be slightly different for the portion of the trip between San Diego and Oceanside (1765, 1777, 1785, and 1579, respectively)
- Trains 567, 581 and 595: Train originates in Irvine
- Trains 573 and 583: Temporarily suspended
For continuous updates about the service disruptions, you can follow the Pacific Surfliners Twitter account and check the Pacific Surfliner website.
"We understand that closures will result in disruptions and sincerely apologize for any inconveniences it causes our riders," Pacific Surfliners stated. "We'll continue to look for ways to minimize the impact of these closures as this critical work continues."
