Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train
You'll be able to bring your car along, and avoid all the headaches on I-95.
Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.
The Auto Train provides nonstop service between Lorton, Virginia and Sanford, Florida. Lorton is near Washington, DC and Sanford is near Orlando. It allows you to travel with your vehicles and make it through 900 miles you'd typically traverse on I-95 via train. And at the end, you won't need to rent a car at the airport or wait for your parents or a friend to pick you up at the train station.
It's perfect for the people who hate long road trips and who also are hesitant to fly in the current airline landscape. You'll even be able to pack up your car like you would for a long road trip, but without the hassle of trying to see out your rearview mirror over heaps of blankets for eight hours straight.
The $39 Coach tickets will include wide reclining seats and lots of legroom, no middle seats, and a giant window. A complimentary breakfast is included and served before arrival at your destination.
If you want to splurge a bit more, you can book a Roomette for $249 per passenger. These fares include seating, bedding, pillows, towels and linens, and a dedicated service attendant. Want the complete luxury rail experience? Bedroom fares have twice as much space as the Roomette and additional amenities, plus dinner and breakfast are served. That will cost $449.
The cost of boarding your vehicle depends on the type of vehicle. A standard vehicle is $487; an extended vehicle, like an SUV or van, is $556; and a motorcycle will cost you $298.
Here are the details: The discounted fare is available between August 16 and August 23, for northbound travel from Sanford, Florida to Lorton, Virginia. The tickets will be for travel dates between September 6 and December 15. Blackout dates when the deal isn't valid are between November 18 and November 20, and November 25 and November 27. You can book the deal on Amtrak.com or through the Amtrak app.