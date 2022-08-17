Get Amtrak Fares for as Low as $39 on Its Auto Train

Amtrak is launching a fare sale on its Auto Train, offering tickets as low as $39, plus the cost of boarding your vehicle. Between now and August 23, you can purchase these discounted fares for passage between Florida and the Northeast, so you can skip the traffic jams on I-95 and still arrive at your destination with your vehicle.

The Auto Train provides nonstop service between Lorton, Virginia and Sanford, Florida. Lorton is near Washington, DC and Sanford is near Orlando. It allows you to travel with your vehicles and make it through 900 miles you'd typically traverse on I-95 via train. And at the end, you won't need to rent a car at the airport or wait for your parents or a friend to pick you up at the train station.

It's perfect for the people who hate long road trips and who also are hesitant to fly in the current airline landscape. You'll even be able to pack up your car like you would for a long road trip, but without the hassle of trying to see out your rearview mirror over heaps of blankets for eight hours straight.