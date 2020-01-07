Amtrak Has Buy-One-Get-One Train Tickets on Routes All Throughout the U.S.

Flying is great if you like the risk of faulty engines, getting sucked out of airplane windows, and emergency landings caused by smelly passengers. But if you'd rather avoid a crisis at 35,000 feet, there's always train travel. And lucky for you, Amtrak is hosting a New Year sale with buy-one-get-one free (BOGO) train tickets on routes all across the country.
From now through January 12, 2020, you can score two Coach or Sleeping tickets for the price of one, a spokesperson for the company told Thrillist. If that weren't enough to pique your attention, maybe this will: the discounted travel routes include some of Amtrak's most popular, including the California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, and Lake Shore Limited. However, just like our fave flight sales, there are blackout dates to keep in mind. Travel is available between February 1, 2020 and June 12, 2020, but excludes April 10, April 13, and May 22 through May 25.
Still iffy on straying from trusty 'ole Southwest? The accommodations are objectively better than that of commercial air travel. You can enjoy onboard café service and dining service -- with, of course, a variety of meals, snacks, and beverages (yes, there's alcohol).
The best coach Amtrak deals:
- Atlanta to New Orleans for $82
- San Antonio to New Orleans for $82
- Los Angeles to Albuquerque for $86
- Emeryville, California to Salt Lake City for $105
- Washington, DC to Chicago for $105
- Chicago to Memphis for $111
- New York to Chicago for $112
- Seattle to Oakland for $114
- Portland to Los Angeles for $123
- New York to Charleston for $138
- Chicago to New Orleans for $138
- Washington, DC to Orlando for $139
The best roomette Amtrak deals:
- Chicago to Memphis for $111
- Atlanta to New Orleans for $243
- San Antonio to New Orleans for $219
- Emeryville, California to Salt Lake City for $267
- Los Angeles to Albuquerque for $297
- Washington, DC to Chicago for $310
- Chicago to New Orleans for $312
- Seattle to Oakland for $343
- Washington, DC to Orlando for $364
- New York to Charleston for $372
- New York to Chicago for $383
- Portland to Los Angeles for $397
The best sleeper Amtrak deals:
- Chicago to Memphis for $294
- Atlanta to New Orleans for $308
- Chicago to New Orleans for $362
- San Antonio to New Orleans for $381
- Emeryville, California to Salt Lake City for $426
- Washington, DC to Chicago for $454
- Los Angeles to Albuquerque for $476
- Seattle to Oakland for $577
- New York to Chicago for $614
- Washington, DC to Orlando for $659
- New York to Charleston for $668
- Portland to Los Angeles for $691
"In Coach, customers enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat," Amtrak said in a press release. "Or consider an upgrade to the comfort of a private Roomette or Bedroom, which includes complimentary meals on most routes, comfortable seating by day and relaxing beds by night."
Now, you just have to figure out who to bring along with you.
This 10-Pound Stuffed Pizza Is a Crust-Lover's Dream
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.