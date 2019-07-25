Amtrak Sale Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Train Tickets

If you've ever wanted to take a weekend away with a friend and had to work far too hard to get them to go along with the plan, this one is for you. Amtrak has unleashed a promotion with buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) tickets for a sleeper car.
Book a sleeping car on the Auto Train and the second of your two tickets will come gratis when you use the code "V490." With the deal, you can book either a Roomette or a Bedroom, as long as you book through the website by July 29. All travel must be taken between January 15 and March 22, 2020. Both travelers must stay in the same Roomette or Bedroom.
The Auto Train runs from Lorton, Virginia (just south of Washington, DC) to Sanford, Florida (north of Orlando). It also offers the option of bringing along your car, motorcycle, small boat, or jet ski, if you want the vehicle at the end of the journey. The announcement also notes that you can, for a limited time, grab an Auto Train Coach fare for $89 one-way.
"We recognize the need to get more out of every moment and customers will enjoy a stress-free journey by train," Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement. "With our sleeper sale, customers can share the experience and take advantage of the changes and enhancements we are bringing to the Auto Train."
The Roomette option is basically just two beds. The Bedroom is slightly larger with a chair and a pair of beds. Both options come with a little storage, linens, pillows, electrical outlets, and a fold-down table.
Now, if you really need to convince a friend that a weekend away is a good idea, you could offer them a free ticket. It's hard to argue with that.
Mustard Pizza: Can Mustard Replace Tomato Sauce?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.