Amtrak Is Offering Buy-One-Get-One-Free Tickets for Summer Travel

Amtrak is trying to make a case for being the vehicle of choice as people start considering travel again. It's offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal (BOGO) on traveling in a private roomette this summer.

The offer is available from April 6-16 for travel from June 1 to September 30 of this year. The deal is pretty straightforward: When you purchase a private roomette, you get to bring a travel companion along for free. It's an alluring way to travel while maintaining your distance from other travelers. To get the discount, drop in the code "C645" during checkout.

There are limited lines on which the deal can be applied, but they are spread across the country. You'll find the BOGO tickets available across 15 routes. That includes the Auto Train, California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Northeast Regional, Silver Star, Silver Meteor, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited, and Texas Eagle.

A roomette gets you a pair of beds in a private space with a window, fresh towels and linens, and access to a bathroom and shower. You'll also get lounge access at stations, priority boarding, and complimentary meals.

Here are some of the lowest prices you'll find for two people traveling to major destinations along these lines. (This is just a sample of the prices you'll find.)

Chicago - St. Paul/Minneapolis: $193

Chicago - New Orleans: $319

Chicago - Seattle: $527

Denver - Salt Lake City: $252

Los Angeles - Albuquerque: $297

Los Angeles - Portland, Oregon: $409

Lorton, Virginia - Sanford, Florida: $296

New York City - Chicago: $394

Philadelphia - Miami: $489

St. Louis - Austin: $314

Washington, DC - Atlanta: $352

Washington, DC - Boston: $288

While buying tickets through Amtrak, you'll be able to see the percentage of seats that are sold on the train. "This will give customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded," the announcement says. "If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee." Travelers are also required to wear a mask on the train.

Of course, at the moment, the CDC is not recommending travel. Though, it did say last week that fully vaccinated individuals are able to travel safely inside the United States.