Amtrak Has Half-Price Tickets Into the Summer Aboard its Surfliner Train

Attractions are reopening or reducing safety measures as coronavirus cases dip across the US. So, many people may be thinking about traveling again. A new sale from Amtrak along the Pacific Surfliner line can get you around the west coast with affordable tickets.

Through June 29, you can get half-price tickets after you buy a full-fare ticket for an adult. After purchasing one ticket at full price, you can grab up to three companion tickets at half price. There are, of course, caveats. Notably, the sale price is only available for travel from Monday to Thursday.

"We are excited to offer this promotion as a way for friends and family to get together and rediscover the resilient communities of Southern California," says Gregg Hart, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Lossan Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "We hope this encourages midweek getaways and scenic train trips along the coast to our region's beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns."

To land the discount, tickets have to be purchased at the same time. They're companion fares, so it has to be for people riding together. It won't work to, say, buy yourself a one-way ticket at full price and try to get your return ticket at a discount. Just drop in the code "V308" when making your purchase or tell that to the person who is helping you buy in person or over the phone. Additionally, that purchase will have to be made at least one day in advance of the trip, and masks are still required aboard the train.

The sale is making a trek to Los Angeles or San Diego appealing.