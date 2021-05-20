Amtrak Is Offering 15% Off Tickets to Students Nationwide Through the End of the Year

Traveling by train might not always be top of mind when you're looking to put together a trip. Amtrak is looking to change that for students.

The company has announced a new ongoing discount for students aged 17-24. Students will be able to take 15% off tickets through December 30 of this year for trips taken from May 19 to December 31, 2021. Unlike some other sales the train service puts out from time to time that can be limited to particular routes, this discount is available throughout the national network.

That means vaccinated students can make summer travel plans or even take advantage of the offer later in the year for an easy way to head home for the holidays. (It's easy over short distances and for a longer trip, maybe you've had enough togetherness over the last year and would welcome taking the scenic route to Thanksgiving.)

Amtrak is keeping a number of its safety precautions in place for the time being. You can see the percentage of seats that have been sold on any given train at the time of booking, and there's no fee to change your ticket if that capacity reaches a level that you're not comfortable with. Additionally, passengers are still required to wear masks on the train and in the train station "regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws."

You can nab the discount at Amtrak's student discount page or by entering the code "V814" on the Amtrak app. If you're young but not a student, it's worth noting that the fine print says that a valid student ID has to be presented upon request.