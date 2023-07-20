Even Amtrak Isn't Immune to This Summer's Travel Chaos

This summer is so travel-heavy and chaotic that you wouldn't even need to read the news to know that everybody is on the move. Unfortunately, with that come a few annoying factors, including canceled or delayed flights and many other travel-related hindrances (have you heard of overtourism, for example?).

Sadly, Amtrak isn't immune to the spell either. The company just announced that, due to infrastructure improvements, travelers may face some disruptions along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) this summer and through September 30.

But do not worry—your train is unlikely to get canceled last minute. Since construction was planned, train schedules already account for that, but there might be some minor delays throughout the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions.

If you can't make peace with a few train delays, maybe knowing that it's all for a good cause will help. Amtrak said that it has committed $130 million for rail improvements, $124 million of which are being invested this summer, and projects include the replacement of 40 track switches, the update of 25 miles of track, and other important surfacing work across the entire NEC.

"Updating railroad infrastructure is a fundamental component of our plan to deliver a new era of rail by modernizing the Amtrak fleet, building new bridges and tunnels, revitalizing stations and redefining the customer experience for the modern era," Laura Mason, Amtrak's executive vice president, said in a statement. "We're grateful to our partners for their cooperation and flexibility as we advance these critical projects to achieve a state of good repair and enhance the overall Amtrak customer experience."

As Travel Pulse noted, infrastructure improvements aren't the only reason your next Amtrak train could face some delays. Extreme, record-breaking heat like what much of the southwest US has been dealing with this week can also impact the trains, as the heat can prompt rail, bridge, and overhead wires to expand.